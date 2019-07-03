Motilal Vora, 90, likely to be interim Congress president

With Rahul Gandhi putting a stamp of finality on his resignation with a farewell note to the party, veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora is likely to be the party’s interim chief till the Congress Working Committee (CWC) elects a new president. There is no final announcement by the party yet.

When asked by ANI about his name being suggested for the interim president, Vora said he has no information about it.

Vora, 90, is currently the grand old party’s general secretary in-charge of administration.

According to the Congress constitution, the party’s senior most general secretary will take over as its interim chief in case of a resignation by the incumbent.

“In the event of any emergency by reason of any cause such as the death or resignation of the President elected as above, the senior-most general secretary will discharge the routine functions of the President until the Working Committee appoints a provisional President pending the election of a regular President by the AICC,” the party constitution says.

“The President shall preside over the session of the Congress held after his election and during his term of office and he shall exercise all the powers of the Working Committee when it is not in session,” it adds.

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, in a note to party workers and supporters said he had quit as accountability for 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle was critical while adding that ‘numerous people’ will have to share the blame.

“Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019,” tweeted Gandhi who resigned on May 25 following the Congress’s dismal 52-seat show in parliamentary elections.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.



I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

Gandhi, who took over the party reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, added that it was an honour to serve the Congress party, “whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:08 IST