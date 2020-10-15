e-paper
Home / India News / Movie theatres in Bengaluru to resume operations from Friday: Know about the guidelines

Movie theatres in Bengaluru to resume operations from Friday: Know about the guidelines

After six months of closure due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Centre allowed cinema halls to open from Thursday as part of Unlock 5.0.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Karnataka government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Thursday for cinema halls.
The Karnataka government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Thursday for cinema halls.
         

Most theatres in Bengaluru did not open for public on Thursday and preferred to wait for a day in anticipation of the weekend crowd on Friday.

“We are starting only on Friday. So far as I know, all the cinema halls are going to open on Friday as per the decision taken by the cinema hall owners and managers at a meeting on Wednesday,” Prakash, the manager of Veeresh Theatre on Magadi Road told PTI.

1. Movie theatres in containment zones will not open.

2. There should be a mandatory distance of six feet between each person and people have to wear masks all the time.

3. The theatre authorities will have to arrange hand sanitisers and thermal screening of movie-goers before letting them in.

4. The guidelines asked people to follow the general protocol while sneezing and coughing.

5. The theatre owners have been directed to maintain sufficient time gap between the screening of two movies in the same hall.

6. They have been instructed not to allow more than 50 per cent viewers of the total capacity.

7. The government has asked the theatre owners to prefer payment through netbanking for selling tickets and eatables inside the theatre.

