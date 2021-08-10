MP assembly passes supplementary budget amid protests by Opposition

The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Monday passed a supplementary budget of ₹4,587 crore, passed important bills related to excise and municipalities without discussion before the House was adjourned sine die amid protests by the opposition over Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation, atrocities against tribals, and scheduled castes and inflation.

Congress lawmakers attended the assembly proceedings wearing black aprons and demanded 27% reservation for OBCs. Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said, “We proposed to hold a discussion on inflation, reservation for OBCs, farmers issues and also on atrocities on Dalits and tribal. We want adjournment motion on inflation and 27% OBC reservation but we were not allowed to raise the issues.”

Kunal Choudhary, a Congress MLA, accused the state government of running away from the discussion.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who asked the opposition leaders to remove black aprons in the House as it was unparliamentary, said Congress leaders were misleading the OBCs.

“Kamal Nath cheated people. They come up with a 27% reservation for OBCs, but they did not do anything to stop the stay by the court. Then Congress-led state government had nine days between the filing of a petition and the court’s stay. It did not present the case before the court with a strong reason to increase the quota from 14% to 27%,” said Chouhan. “Now, the matter is pending before the court... they are demanding reservation. Are they not aware of the law or they are just doing drama to mislead people?”