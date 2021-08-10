MP board special exam rules released; students allowed to withdraw candidature
- MP board will conduct a special exam from September 1 to September 25. Students who are not satisfied with their class 10, 12 marks can take the exam. Registration for the MP board's special exam will close today, August 10.
MP board will conduct a special exam from September 1 to September 25. Students who are not satisfied with their class 10, 12 marks can take the exam. Registration for the MP board's special exam will close today, August 10.
On Tuesday, the Board has released a set of guidelines pertaining to marking and evaluation criteria that will be adopted in the special exam.
The marks of all the students who have registered for the special exam will be made invalid and the marks obtained in the special exam will be considered final, the board has said.
This year, board exams have not been held in the state and marks have been awarded on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.
Students who remain absent in the special exam will be considered disqualified, the board has said.
In addition to these guidelines, the board has given a chance to students to withdraw their candidature. The option to cancel the registration for the special exam will be available from August 11 to August 15.
-
Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
-
Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
-
Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day
-
Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today