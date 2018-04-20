MP judge who protested against 4 transfers in 15 months made to retire

Bhopal

An additional district and sessions judge who protested in front of the Madhya Pradesh high court building in Jabalpur last year for being transferred four times in 15 months has been retired from service.

The state’s principal secretary (law and legal affairs), AM Saxena, issued a letter to Rajendra Kumar Shrivas on Wednesday stating that the full court meeting of the Madhya Pradesh high court on March 17, 2018 recommended “retirement of your services in public interest”.

The letter also stated the government agreed with the high court’s recommendation and decided to “retire you from your service”.

Shrivas said he would fight against this decision. “I will go to Delhi and meet the President of India to seek his intervention. I am an honest judge. There are no corruption charges against me, and I have never faced a departmental inquiry. It is an act of vindictiveness by the judges for exposing their nepotism,” he said on Thursday.

In August last year, Shrivas sat on a fast in front of the high court against the transfer policy of judges of the lower judiciary and his frequent transfers. His last transfer was from Jabalpur to Neemuch. This was the first time a judge had chosen this form of protest in Madhya Pradesh.

After the first day of his protest fast, prohibitory orders were issued and he had to call off his agitation.

He joined his office in Neemuch on August 8, and was suspended the same day for his protest fast.

Later, Shrivas undertook a 715-km “cycle yatra” from Neemuch to Jabalpur to highlight his transfers. During this cycle ride, while passing through Bhopal, he alleged that there was nepotism in the transfer policy. “I might lose my job, but I will continue to fight. I will not resign. Let them terminate me,” he had said.