MP: Minor boy given electric shocks on suspicion of theft

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:54 IST

Bhopal/Betul: A 12-year-old boy was brutally beaten up and given electric shocks by two men for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, the police said on Tuesday.

Though the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Tuesday when the victim was admitted in a hospital in Multai.

The police registered a case against Roop Singh Raghuvanshi and Kailash Singh Raghuvanshi under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 294 (obscene acts or words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under certain sections of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 at Bordehi police station.

Bordehi police station sub-inspector SS Patel said, “The victim’s father lodged a complaint on Sunday that his son was going home when Roop Singh and Kailash stopped him on Sunday and took him to Roop Singh’s house. They beat him up brutally and injured him with a screwdriver. They also gave him electric shocks. The accused were asking for Roop Singh’s mobile phone, which was allegedly stolen a few days back.”

“Later, they allowed the victim to go and threatened him with dire consequences if he shared this {ordeal} with anyone,” said Patel.

Police said they were investigating the matter and trying to arrest the two men. The victim’s father alleged that police were not taking any action against the men.

“The accused, who are gamblers, tortured my son. Police have not even arrested the accused. I took my son to a government hospital in Multai for treatment. He is traumatized after the cruelty against him,” said the victim’s father.

(With input from Rajesh Bhatia in Betul)

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 23:54 IST