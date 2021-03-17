MP police announce cash reward for arrest of BSP MLA’s husband in murder case

After a rap from the Supreme Court, Madhya Pradesh police have announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for the arrest of BSP MLA Rambai Parihar’s husband Govind Singh, who is wanted in connection with a murder of a local Congress leader in Damoh, director general of police (DGP) said on Wednesday.

The police swung into action after the Supreme Court pulled up the state government last week for failing to arrest Govind Singh in connection with the murder of a local Congress leader Devendra Chaurasiya of Hata town of Damoh district. Govind Singh has been absconding since January 20.

The apex court reprimanded the state government for poor law and order situation in the state after additional session judge RP Sonkar, who is conducting the trial in the murder case, alleged the police were supporting Govind Singh and maligning his image by making false accusations. The Supreme Court also asked DGP to hold an inquiry in the matter.

Following the reprimand by the top court, additional director general of police, special task force (STF) Vipin Maheshwari reached Damoh to lead the search operation. Maheshwari also met additional session judge RP Sonkar on Tuesday night to inquire into the matter, said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The MP police has formed 15 teams to nab Singh. The police on Wednesday also raided the residence of Rambai Parihar at Damoh town.

Additional superintendent of police, Shiv Kumar Singh said police arrested Govind’s elder brother Mahendra Singh and nephews Jai Pakash and Ved Prakash for helping him flee. “We are interrogating them to know about the possible location of Govind Singh.”

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has also been deployed at Rambai Parihar’s residence as the district administration has started demolishing the part of her house built on encroached land.

DGP Johri said, “A technical team is helping the police in the search operation. We will nab him soon.”

Govind Singh and four others are accused of killing Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. Criminal charges were earlier dropped against Govind Singh after a police investigation in August 2019 while the four others were arrested the same month. He was again named accused in January this year on the orders of additional session judge Sonkar who also issued an arrest warrant against Govind Singh.