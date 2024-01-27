 MP: Police arrest 22 people in connection with installation, removal of Sardar Patel's statue in Ujjain | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / MP: Police arrest 22 people in connection with installation, removal of Sardar Patel's statue in Ujjain

MP: Police arrest 22 people in connection with installation, removal of Sardar Patel's statue in Ujjain

ANI |
Jan 27, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in connection with installation and removal of a statue of a great personality (Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel) in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Saturday.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in connection with installation and removal of a statue of a great personality (Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel) in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

The installation and removal of a statue of the eminent personality had occurred near Krishi Upaj Mandi under the jurisdiction of Makdone police station in the district on Thursday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, "An incident had come to light under Makdone police station where a statue of a great personality was installed, which was against the rules and the way it was removed from there was also against the law. Therefore, three cases were registered in this matter and the accused identified in this case are being continuously arrested."

"The first case was against the government employee who created hindrance during duty. In the second case, 16 accused were identified who were arrested on Friday and in the third case in which six people were identified, especially those who had stalled the idol were taken into custody so far and action was being taken against them," SP Sharma said.

The situation is absolutely normal now, the markets started functioning smoothly within two hours of the clash incident and no such situation has arisen again anywhere, he added.

Notably, on Thursday morning, a statue of the great personality installed near Krishi Upaj Mandi by people of one group, was removed by another group as a result of which a clash broke out in the district. On getting the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and talked to both the parties.

Earlier, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guru Prasad Parashar said that a Sub Inspector (SI) of Makdone police station, Lalchand Sharma, had sustained injuries in the incident and Prima facie, Makdone station in charge Bhim Singh Deora was suspended for serious negligence in the incident. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On