MP: Police arrest 22 people in connection with installation, removal of Sardar Patel's statue in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in connection with installation and removal of a statue of a great personality (Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel) in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Saturday. HT Image

The installation and removal of a statue of the eminent personality had occurred near Krishi Upaj Mandi under the jurisdiction of Makdone police station in the district on Thursday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, "An incident had come to light under Makdone police station where a statue of a great personality was installed, which was against the rules and the way it was removed from there was also against the law. Therefore, three cases were registered in this matter and the accused identified in this case are being continuously arrested."

"The first case was against the government employee who created hindrance during duty. In the second case, 16 accused were identified who were arrested on Friday and in the third case in which six people were identified, especially those who had stalled the idol were taken into custody so far and action was being taken against them," SP Sharma said.

The situation is absolutely normal now, the markets started functioning smoothly within two hours of the clash incident and no such situation has arisen again anywhere, he added.

Notably, on Thursday morning, a statue of the great personality installed near Krishi Upaj Mandi by people of one group, was removed by another group as a result of which a clash broke out in the district. On getting the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and talked to both the parties.

Earlier, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guru Prasad Parashar said that a Sub Inspector (SI) of Makdone police station, Lalchand Sharma, had sustained injuries in the incident and Prima facie, Makdone station in charge Bhim Singh Deora was suspended for serious negligence in the incident. (ANI)