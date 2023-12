MP Results 2023: Winners list from Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasiya, and Pandhurna assembly constituencies. A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ravi Upadhyay)

Results for Chhindwara area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Candidate Party Junnardeo (ST) Sunil Uikey INC Amarwara (ST) Kamlesh Pratap Shah INC Chourai Sujeet Mer Singh INC Sausar Vijay Chaure INC Chhindwara Kamal Nath INC Parasiya Sohanlal Balmik INC Pandhurna Neelesh Pusaram Uikey INC

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Junnardeo (ST) Sunil Uikey INC Amarwara (ST) Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhb BJP Chourai Choudhary Sujeet Mer Singh INC Sausar Vijay Revnath Chore INC Chhindwara Deepak Saxena INC Parasia Sohanlal Balmik INC Pandhurna Jaydrathsinhji Parmar BJP

