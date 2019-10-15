MP teachers who fail second efficiency test face termination

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:54 IST

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government plans to sack or retire higher secondary school teachers if they fail to clear an efficiency test for the second time conducted on Monday to check their teaching capabilities.

State school education minister Prabhuram Chaudhary said that the decision was taken after seeing the performance of the teachers, who were provided the second chance to clear the open-book test.

Officials said that the exam was first organised on June 12 across the state’s 51 districts to test the subject knowledge of teachers of about 700 schools. The test was conducted following the poor board examination results of the students studying in these schools, they added.

The officials said that as many as 5,700 teachers were asked to take the test and its results were announced in July. They added that about 1,400 teachers could not clear the test despite it being open-book.

A three-month training was held for the teachers, who failed the test, and were asked to reappear for it on Monday.

Jayshree Kiyawat, a school education department official said, that the first test was conducted to fill the learning gaps between teachers and students and to know their efficiency. “But the results stunned us because about 1,400 teachers could not even score 32% marks. We organised the training to give them another chance. But if they fail again, we would not allow them to spoil the future of students.”

She said that the results of the second test were being collected and still many may be unable to clear it. “The exact number will be known in a few days but it is clear that such teachers, who are not able to clear the second test, too, are incapable of teaching,” she added.

Chaudhary said that their focus is to improve the quality of education and that is impossible without having quality teachers. “We are not going to allow such ineligible teachers,” said Chaudhary. “The decision of forced retirement and termination will be taken on the basis of age of the teachers. The teachers above 50 will be asked to take retirement.”

School education department principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami said that they are making all efforts to improve the quality of education. “That is why we imparted training to teachers. This is for the first time in the country when the school education department conducted an efficiency test of teachers.”

