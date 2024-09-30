MUDA complainant approaches police over ‘false’ assault charges

The complainant in the land allotment case against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday filed a complaint against a woman for falsely accusing him of assaulting her, which he said was an attempt to suppress him. File photo of social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case (Facebook)

Also Read | MUDA scam: Activist Snehamayi Krishna files complaint with ED against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Snehamayi Krishna, the activist who has accused Siddaramaiah and his family of irregularities in the land allotment under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda), said that he was being falsely implicated and possessed evidence to prove his innocence.

“After I took up the MUDA site scam case, some people are trying to trouble me by filing false complaints,” Krishna said.

Krishna’s complaint follows a case registered against him at the Nanjanagudu police station by a 38-year-old woman on August 18, the day she was attacked.

In her complaint, the woman alleged, “My husband passed away from a heart attack in 2020, and I’m fighting a case regarding my inheritance and the money which I was supposed to receive as a beneficiary following his death. On August 18, I was attacked when I was returning home with my mother after attending the hearing. Snehamayi Krishna is harassing me on behalf of my in-laws...”

Also Read | 'Won't quit, committed no wrong,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, facing probe in MUDA case

She accused the group of grabbing and dragging her, using offensive language, and threatening her and her mother’s life.

A case under BNS sections pertaining to cruelty to a woman and use of force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty was filed against Krishna, Nanjanagudu police inspector Sunil Kumar said. “The incident allegedly took place on August 18, and the investigation is underway,” he said.

Krishna, however, asserted that he has evidence proving his innocence.

“I have call detail records and CCTV footage showing that I was in Mysuru when the crime occurred. This is clearly an attempt to implicate me with false charges,” he said.

Also Read | 'CBI is biased': Karnataka government withdraws general consent amid MUDA row

“Unable to accept my success in bringing a top state leader to justice, some influential people are behind these false allegations. Even if I go to jail, my fight against corruption will continue. After the high court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea and allowed his prosecution, unknown individuals have been attempting to suppress me by making false accusations and using government officials to register FIRs with non-bailable sections to frame me,” he alleged.

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Friday filed a first information report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi and brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy in connection with the land allotment case, compounding the problems for the embattled Congress leader who swept to power last year on an anti-corruption campaign.