Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Badrinath on Diwali eve

Chairman of Reliance Industries and country’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, offered prayers on the first day of three-day Diwali festivities at the famous Badrinath temple in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Ambani offered prayers for about 15 minutes at one of the holiest Hindu shrines dedicated to lord Vishnu. This is his second visit to Badrinath this year after the May 25 trip, when he had prayed for about 30-minutes and donated Rs 2 crore to the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for the cultivation of Sandalwood and Saffron—both used extensively in prayer rituals.

He had also visited Kedarnath temple- considered the abode of Lord Shiva- during his May visit.

Ambani had visited Badrinath last year too, on May 24, along with son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. He had donated over Rs 2 crore to the temple committee then.

According to the Forbes India Rich List 2019 released earlier this month, Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian for the 12th year in a row with a net worth of $51.4 billion.

