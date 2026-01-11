Mukesh Ambani calls Modi India's ‘protective wall’ amid global uncertainty, says will ‘double investment’ in Gujarat

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Sunday announced a major expansion of the conglomerate’s investments in Gujarat, saying the company would double its commitment to the state over the next five years, while strongly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani addresses Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File photo/PTI)

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra, Ambani said Reliance was already the state’s largest investor. “In the last five years, we have invested ₹3.5 lakh crore. Today I am pleased to announce that we will double this investment to ₹7 lakh crore over the next five years, creating exponential employment, livelihoods and greater wealth for every Gujarati and every Indian.”

Praise for ‘Modi era’ Ambani credited Prime Minister Modi with restoring what he described as India’s civilisational confidence and sense of purpose on the global stage.

“Never in the history of independent India have we seen so much hope, self-confidence and vibrancy as we see today. Your vision has reshaped India’s trajectory for the next 50 years and beyond,” he said in Rajkot, with PM Modi in attendance.

Also Read | In pics | Amid drums and flowers, PM Modi participates in Somnath's Shaurya Yatra

“History will record that the Modi era is when India moved from potential to performance, from aspiration to action, and from being a follower to becoming a global force,” he added.

‘Invincible protective wall’ Referring to global uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, Ambani said India remained insulated from external shocks because of Modi’s leadership.

“What is reassuring for India is that these challenges cannot trouble our people. This is because India has an invincible protective wall called Narendra bhai Modi,” he said.

Also Read | Forces that opposed Somnath temple reconstruction still active: PM Modi in Gujarat

Reiterating his companies’ long-standing association with the state, Ambani described Gujarat as central to the company’s identity and growth.

“For Reliance, Gujarat is far more than a location. Gujarat is our body, heart and soul. We are a Gujarati company,” he said.

Support for 2036 Olympics bid Ambani also announced support for the Prime Minister’s vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, outlining a concrete partnership with the state government.

“The Reliance Foundation stands ready to support the Prime Minister’s vision of bringing the 2036 Olympics to Ahmedabad. As a concrete step, Reliance will partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura, which will serve as a hub for national and international sporting events and for training India’s future champions,” he said.

Modi at Vibrant Gujarat conference Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Mahotsav Parv and offered prayers at the Somnath Temple, revered as the first of the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and a key site in India’s spiritual heritage.