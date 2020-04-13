Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urges Muslims to avoid congregating during Ramzan

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:01 IST

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday urged the Muslim community to follow the social distancing protocol and adhere to the lockdown guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan starting later in April.

In a statement, Naqvi asked the people to pray and practice rituals such as breaking the fast inside the safety of their homes instead of congregating in mosques and other public places.

Naqvi told Hindustan Times on Monday that he would reach out to the State Waqf Board members, custodians of various mosques and Ulemas to drive home the message of adhering to the lockdown guidelines and also stress the importance of breaking the chain of coronavirus pandemic.

Naqvi said on behalf of the Central Waqf Council, of which he is the chairperson, messages urging the community members to desist from congregating have been issued.

There are seven lakh registered mosques and Imambaras and dargahs under the Central Waqf Council. In the wake of restrictions imposed on public meetings during the lockdown, religious activities and festivities in temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras have been cancelled.