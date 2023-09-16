Mumbai accident: Probe begins, co-pilot undergoes surgery

The co-pilot of a private aircraft that appeared to crash land and skid off the runway amid heavy showers at Mumbai airport on Thursday underwent a surgery as officials began an investigation into the incident, people aware of the matter said on Friday. Officials gather around the damaged aircraft (PTI)

A Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL owned by VSR Ventures coming from Visakhapatnam skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai airport, resulting in injuries to seven of the eight people onboard.

A team from Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) began its probe into the incident on Friday.

“The team, headed by assistant director K Ramchandra, has started recording statements of the officials,” the people said.

Rohit Singh owner of VSR Ventures said, “The AAIB team is in Mumbai and we are cooperating with the investigators. We pray our co-pilot recovers fast. We are bearing the cost of hospitalisation for all.” The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has, meanwhile, begun a parallel investigation. The private jet broke into two parts due to the impact. There were no casualties in the incident.

One of the people aware of the matter said the team will gather evidence from the accident site as well as interact with the pilot, co-pilot and others. While another person aware of the matter said the aircraft debris has been removed and both runways at the Mumbai airport are fully operational.

On Friday, four of the injured people were discharged from Criticare Asia Hospital in Andheri East. The co-pilot, Neil Diwan, was shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he underwent a spine-related surgery, people in the hospital, aware of the matter, said.

(with agency inputs)