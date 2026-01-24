Mumbai air quality dips again as doctors flag spike in respiratory cases

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city rose to 104 – according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) – on Thursday, indicating the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups, after hovering at 80–90 for several days. A thick layer of smog engulfed large parts of the city till the afternoon, and doctors reported a surge in complaints about respiratory illness. Data from CPCB showed multiple pollution hotspots across the city, while many air quality monitoring stations were non-functional for several hours, leading to gross underreporting of AQI levels. (File Photo)

Experts cautioned that air quality in the city was prone to sharp localised fluctuations.

A senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told Hindustan Times that all flying squads had been instructed to increase monitoring and issue stop-work notices to construction projects that flouted norms.

“We are also issuing notices to AQI monitoring station operators for non-functional monitors,” he said, requesting not to be identified.

As reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday, the BMC has already issued stop-work notices to 106 construction sites across Mumbai for failing to install mandatory air-quality-monitoring systems.