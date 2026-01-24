Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) at the Gamdevi, Malabar Hill and Dr Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg police stations after removing 41 unauthorised banners illegally displayed at public places across South Mumbai. The civic body’s license department initiated the action against unknown persons and lodged police complaints to deter the repetition of such violations. BMC cracks down on unauthorised banners, 41 removed; FIRs filed across south Mumbai

The BMC’s actions, carried out on January 21 and 22, form part of the civic body’s intensified drive against illegal advertisements put up without permission. The drive was conducted under the guidance of deputy municipal commissioner (special) Chanda Jadhav.

Despite the BMC having earmarked specific locations for the display of temporary advertisements, several institutions, organisations and commercial establishments had set up banners on electricity poles along the road without permission.

Such unauthorised banners were removed from multiple locations in the D Ward, including Peddar Road, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road.

A civic official said, “As per the directions of the Bombay High Court, the display of hoardings, banners or posters at public places within the BMC’s limits without prior approval is strictly prohibited. Public roads and footpaths cannot be used for advertisements of any kind without the corporation’s permission.”

According to civic officials, such violations can attract legal action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, as well as relevant sections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. These legal actions include the registration of criminal cases and initiation of court proceedings.

Last year too, in a crackdown between April and July 2025, the BMC removed over 20,000 illegal posters and banners across Mumbai, nearly half of them promoting political parties or candidates. During this period, the civic body’s enforcement actions resulted in 41 FIRs against offenders responsible for the illegal displays.

The BMC has appealed to organisations, institutions and businesses to display advertisements only at approved locations after obtaining due permission. Citizens have been urged to report unauthorised banners and hoardings by calling the BMC’s toll-free helpline 1916. Complaints can also be lodged through the civic body’s official website [www.mcgm.gov.in](http://www.mcgm.gov.in) and its social media handle @mybmc.