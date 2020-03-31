Coronavirus update: Mumbai-based CISF head constable tests negative in latest report

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:05 IST

A Mumbai-based head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 27, has tested negative in the latest report, officials said.

Rajesh Ranjan, director-general, CISF, confirmed to Hindustan Times that the latest test results of the head constable proved negative. “However, he will remain in quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

All personnel have been ordered to report to their commanders if any of their family members have recently returned from abroad, he added.

“We are taking all the precautions while performing our duties such as maintaining a safe distance, keeping the workplace sanitised. Besides, each and every personnel, who are showing even mild symptoms, are being quarantined,” the DG, CRPF said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer tested Covid-19 positive last week and his wife, who had returned from the United Kingdom, is also suspected to be infected.

CISF officials are maintaining a similar level of alertness at airports, which are currently shut because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the personnel have been asked to take care of their personal hygiene.

The CISF has also extended the leaves of personnel, who have gone home on vacation.

The BSF has warned that any personnel found violating the Covid-19 protocol or guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs will be penalised.

The central paramilitary forces, including BSF, CISF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have jointly arranged around 7,500 beds for Covid-19 patients and are in the process of identifying their other locations that can be turned into hospitals/quarantine facilities.