Mumbai Coastal Road inauguration today: Speed limit, traffic restrictions | Details

The south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive, also known as Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1, in south Mumbai is set to be opened for traffic on Monday, March 11. A view of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, which will be inaugurated on March 11, from Haji Ali, Mahalaxami. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

On Thursday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inspected the construction of the ambitious project.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1

The construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road had started on October 13, 2018, and its projected cost is ₹ 12,721 crore.

12,721 crore. Eknath Shinde has said a world-class central park spread over 320 acres will come up along the ‘Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road’.

The 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase. Motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Mumbai Police traffic advisory

In an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Police said Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and on Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

The vehicular traffic would be allowed between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Friday.

It is strictly prohibited to stop vehicles and get out of vehicles and also click pictures or take videos on the route.

Entry points of Mumbai Coastal Road

Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

Amarsons Garden

Exit points of Mumbai Coastal Road

Amarsons Garden

Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Vehicles with restricted entry

All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles, excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles, and all goods carrier vehicles.

All types of two-wheelers, cycle and disabled persons' motorcycles and scooters (including sidecars)

All types of three-wheelers

Animal drawn carts, tangas and handcarts

Pedestrian

Speed limits