Mumbai: Coastal Road’s northbound bridge to Bandra-Worli Sea Link now open

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Mumbai: The northbound bridge that connects the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, on the day of its inauguration, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2025_000369B)(PTI)

State ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present on the special occasion of the inauguration.

In addition to the bridge inauguration, the chief minister also launched three interchanges that would connect cars traveling to Lotus Junction, Lower Parel, Worli, and Prabhadevi, the PTI report added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Sunday that the coastal road would be open to vehicles daily from 7 am to midnight, with public access starting from January 27 onwards.

Before the northbound bridge inauguration, all north and southbound traffic merged onto the southbound bridge, made accessible to the public a few months ago.

The new northbound bridge spans a total length of 827 meters, with 699 meters extending over the sea and the remaining 128 meters connecting to the land.

'Bo Arch String Girder' bridge

The BMC statement said that the bridge was built using the 'Bo Arch String Girder' design. It measures 143 meters in length, 27 meters in width, and 31 meters in height, weighing approximately 2,400 metric tons.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, scheduled to develop in phases from Nariman Point to Dahisar, aims to speed up transit between South Mumbai and the northern suburbs.

The project's first phase, which runs from Shamal Das Gandhi Marg to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, is almost 94% finished.

According to the announcement, more than 50 lakh vehicles used the coastal road between March 12 and December 31, 2024, with an average of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles each day.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the co-guardian minister, Ashish Shelar is the guardian minister for the Mumbai suburbs, and Eknath Shinde is the guardian minister for the city of Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)