Mumbai court refuses bail to car designer Dilip Chhabria
- Loans averaging ₹42 lakh per car were availed by the firm on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by the company in India. In some cases, loans had been availed even after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.
A Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Saturday rejected bail applications filed by car designer Dilip Chhabria in two of the cheating cases filed against him, including the one filed by comedian Kapil Sharma.
Sharma has alleged that Chhabria took an amount of ₹5.7 crore from him for a vanity van, but did not deliver it. In another case, Chhabria was booked after police found that he and his firm, Dilip Chhabria Designs, had availed loans from non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers wanting to buy DC sports cars.
'Use facts to counter misgivings on farm laws': PM Modi
- The PM said even a single member party has a role to play in countering the misconceptions.
Rakesh Tikait is the cynosure of many eyes – not just farmers
Delhi Police, families of injured personnel stage protest against Jan 26 attack
TMC accuses Congress of murdering party worker in Bengal village
- The TMC alleged that Momin was killed when he got into an altercation with Ibrahim Momin, a local Congress leader, and his associates. The victim was allegedly hacked with sickles. He died on the spot.
PM Modi should talk to farmers directly, says Congress' Ashok Gehlot
IIM Lucknow to study effect of 'stress and strain' on CRPF jawans
Myntra to change its logo: Here is why
Future group's Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, playing dog in the manger
Not surprised at 'evil attack': Israeli envoy
- "These attacks by those seeking destablisation in the (West Asia) region cannot stop us or scare us. Our peace efforts will continue uninterrupted," said Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka when asked whether the attack was aimed at derailing Israel's peace efforts with various Arab countries.
SII seeks trial nod for Novavax Covid-19 shot: Efficacy, advantage, availability
PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti on Bapu's death anniversary
BJP worker, associate shot at in Bihar’s Saharsa
- The incident took place at about 10.30 am when Singh, a distant relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and MLA Neeraj Kumar Babloo, along with Hasan was on his way to Madhepura to open his Yamaha showroom.
1,000 new Ganga aarti sites in UP govt's plan to boost religious tourism
Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora
