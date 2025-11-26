Mumbai horror: Class 10 girl accuses mother, male neighbour of pushing her into prostitution

A class 10 girl from Mumbai has claimed that her mother and their male neighbour pushed her into prostitution to earn money. The police have launched a probe and registered a case in the matter. The girl alleged that from April this year till the time the complaint was filed, the duo forced her into prostitution to earn money.(PTI)

Reportedly, the case was filed at the Ghatkopar police station on Tuesday night based on the complaint filed by the girl's school teacher, PTI reported.

The girl alleged that from April this year till the time the complaint was filed, the duo forced her into prostitution to earn money. The girl then shared the incident with her class teacher. She told her that once she ran away to her friend's house for three days, and later when she came back she was again pushed into the flesh trade.

The teacher, who was in shock to know about the incident, informed the school authorities who later told the local police about the incident.

Based on the complaint, her mother and the man were booked under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 64 (rape), 98 (selling child for the purpose of prostitution), as well as sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

