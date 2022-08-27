Home / India News / Mumbai logs 625 new infections, 3 deaths; active cases tally at 5,177

Mumbai logs 625 new infections, 3 deaths; active cases tally at 5,177

india news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 07:54 PM IST

The count of recoveries has reached 11,17,847 after 837 patients recovered from the infection during the day, the official said.

PTI |

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 625 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,708 and toll to 19,684, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This is the second consecutive day that the metropolis has reported less than 700 COVID-19 cases. The day before, it had logged 679 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

As per the bulletin issued by the civic body, 8,296 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,80,66,252.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,17,847 after 837 patients recovered from the infection during the day, the official said. With this, the recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent in the city, which now has 5,177 active cases, he said.

Of the 625 new COVID-19 cases, only 46 patients were symptomatic, the official said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is at 0.070 per cent for the period between August 20 and August 26, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 988 days.

