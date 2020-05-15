e-paper
Mumbai: Mob attacks patrolling party at Antop Hill, 3 policemen sustain injuries

india Updated: May 15, 2020 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Mumbai: Three policemen sustained injuries after a mob of around 15-20 people attacked a patrolling police party with sharp weapons in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area on Thursday.

The incident took place after the police questioned the locals for the violation of lockdown restrictions and not taking adequate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a red zone.

Over 15 people have been booked for an attempt to murder and rioting, bid to assault public servants, use of dangerous weapons and violation of lockdown restrictions. Later, a first information report (FIR) was filed at Antop Hill police station.

Trouble started on Thursday when a team of police personnel and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, who were patrolling a red zone at Garib Nawaz Nagar in Antop Hill’s Kokari agar area, found that locals were violating lockdown restrictions with impunity.

Many local residents were seen roaming freely without following protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing norms, despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities declaring the area a red zone.

“The patrolling policemen stopped a few people in the area for not wearing masks, which led to a heated argument. Around 15 people attacked the police party with sharp weapons. One sub-inspector and two constables sustained injuries in the attack, who have been admitted to a local government hospital. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operation), and spokesperson for Mumbai Police.

