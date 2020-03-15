Mumbai Police ban foreign, domestic tours as Maharashtra reports 31 coronavirus cases

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 12:08 IST

Mumbai Police have issued an order prohibiting tours involving a group of people travelling together to a foreign or domestic destination by private operators, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

“However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” Mumbai Police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before this, Mumbai Police urged their personnel to greet people with a namaste instead of handshakes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra.

“In an attempt to keep our personnel safe during the coronavirus outbreak, we have asked our men to avoid shaking hands with people and instead greet them with namaste,” Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson, said, according to PTI.

Personnel at police stations and traffic policemen have been given masks, he said and added the department is following the state government’s guidelines on the pandemic.

“A smile and folded hands are the best way to keep #coronavirus at bay,” the force tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

“Dear Mumbaikars- Let’s stay calm & do the basics right. Maintain personal,office & home hygiene, avoid large gatherings & unnecessary travel. Keep fake news far & a doctor close. Be vigilant, don’t panic - and I am sure, we will overcome this adversity soon (sic),” Mumbai Police commissioner also tweeted.

The police have also urged people to not believe in rumours about the outbreak and get their information from the authorities.

Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state by the pandemic in the country with 31 people infected with coronavirus so far. And the Covid-19 number across the country was reported to be 93 on Sunday.

While Mumbai, Kalyan, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai (Vashi) and Nagpur recorded a case each on Saturday, five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad and two in Yavatmal.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department said the person who tested positive in Mumbai on Saturday is the son of the 64-year-old coronavirus patient, who was earlier admitted to Hinduja Hospital.

The senior citizen’s wife, too, had tested positive for the virus on Friday. All three family members are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

The three people from Kalyan, Kamothe and Navi Mumbai were identified and isolated after thermal scanning at the Mumbai airport. They had come back to the city from the Philippines, France and the United States, respectively.

Maharashtra has gone into a shutdown mode and closed all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centres, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions among others till March 31 as a precaution.

The state had on Friday shut down cinema theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools and gymnasiums.