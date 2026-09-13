Mumbai Police deny nod for activist Manoj Jarange's September 19 hunger strike at Azad Maidan

The Mumbai Police on Sunday denied permission to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil for his indefinite hunger strike from September 19 at the Azad Maidan. Jarange-Patil slammed the police's decision, accusing the Maharashtra government of attempting to suppress his agitation. (Handout via PTI)

The cops, while rejecting Jarange-Patil's formal request, cited potential security concerns owing to the ongoing Ganeshotsav festival, PTI news agency reported.

This came even as Jarange-Patil, who hunger strike entered its 16th day on Sunday, alleged that there was a plot to kill him and cause unrest during his planned 'peaceful' march to Mumbai over the Maratha reservation issue. The activist had called for a march from September 14 to September 25.

Jarange-Patil slammed the police's decision, accusing the Maharashtra government of attempting to suppress his agitation. While speaking in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, he claimed the act went against the directives of the Bombay High Court, terming it as dictatorship and high-handedness. “Why do they (government and police) assume we will violate the rules before the protest even begins? Under what law is this government functioning?” he questioned, while saying his legal team would challenge the police order, PTI reported.

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Mumbai Police issues six-page refusal letter, cites previous non-compliance issues Issuing a six-page refusal letter, Azad Maidan police station senior inspector Raja Bidkar turned down the activist's request. The letter, apart from the Ganeshotsav festivities, also cited potential violations of Public Meetings, Demonstrations, and Processions Rules.

It further alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during the previous protests led by Jarange-Patil, according to the PTI report. They mentioned the huge crowds during last year's stir, which had exceeded permitted limits. This had also resulted in traffic disruptions around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Apart from these reasons, officials said the deployment of forces was stretched because of crowds expected for Ganpati festivities, and permitting a large demonstration during this time could trigger a law and order situation, PTI reported. They added that despite assurances extended by Jarange-Patil, a nod to the march would pose significant operational risks.

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Jarange-Patil's ‘conspiracy’ allegation Jarange-Patil has alleged that people linked to the ruling parties could be sent into the march to cause disorder and attack him. "There is a conspiracy to shoot me during the march. They do not want to kill Marathas, but want to target me,” he alleged.

He made the claim while speaking to supporters and media persons at the protest site in Maharashtra's Jalna district. "I will accept death, but I will not surrender," he said, adding that the state government had eight days to settle the matter before the planned protest march in Mumbai.