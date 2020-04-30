Mumbai Police pays tribute to Irrfan Khan with an important message

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 08:44 IST

The Mumbai Police found a creative way to remember actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday.

In a tweet early on Thursday morning, the Mumbai Police paid tribute to the actor as well as conveyed a message to stay at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Re-Meme-Bering Irrfan. You have given the world many ways & means to keep you alive in our memories!” the Mumbai Police tweet said. It was posted with hashtags #RememberingIrrfan #StayHome #StaySafe #TributeToTheLegend #RIPIrrfanKhan.

The tweet had two pictures of Irrfan Khan with the actor gesturing in negative to the message of ‘loitering during lockdown’ and smiling at ‘Irrfan Khan movie marathon at home’ message.

Khan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 53.

One of India’s finest and most versatile actors, Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

The actor, who died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, was buried at the Versova graveyard around 3 pm in the presence of his family and friends such as directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj. The numbers were restricted in view of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The Rajasthan born actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.

There was an outpouring of grief from all quarters, including politicians, sport stars, civil servants as well as his colleagues and his many fans in India and abroad.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the actor was a “rare talent” and his characters will always be remembered by the audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. His demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi wrote on Twitter.