Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs

As heavy showers continued to lash the city, Mumbai recorded its second highest 24-hour June rainfall in the past 10 years at 234.8mm, between Friday and Saturday. The highest 24-hour June rain in the past 10 years was recorded on June 19, 2015, (283.4mm), while the all-time high was on June 10, 1991 (399mm). Mumbai received 231.4mm rain on June 25, 2018.

The city has so far recorded 97% (491.2mm) of the average rainfall required for June – 505mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Follow live updates here:

9:51 am IST Heavy rain in city and suburbs with isolated very heavy showers in some areas Between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday Santacruz - 92.9mm (heavy rain) Colaba - 78.1mm (heavy rain) Forecast issued at 9.30 am Rest of Sunday: Heavy rain in city and suburbs with isolated very heavy showers in some areas





9:41 am IST Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khar underpass following heavy rain Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khar underpass following heavy rain. Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khar underpass following heavy rain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tRUBCrbYlf — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019





9:35 am IST Today’s rain forecast: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs Average Rainfall from 29.06.2019; 0800hrs to 30.06.2019; 0600 hrs City-67mm Eastern suburbs -79mm Western suburbs -58mm Rainfall record as per IMD @0530 hrs Calaba-76.5mm Santacruz-88.3m Today’s Weather forecast at 0200hrs: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places.



