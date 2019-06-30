Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs
Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: The city has so far recorded 97% (491.2mm) of the average rainfall required for June – 505mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
-
9:51 am IST
-
9:41 am IST
-
9:35 am IST
-
9:32 am IST
Mumbai’s water stock increased to 6.06 per cent on Sunday morning
As heavy showers continued to lash the city, Mumbai recorded its second highest 24-hour June rainfall in the past 10 years at 234.8mm, between Friday and Saturday. The highest 24-hour June rain in the past 10 years was recorded on June 19, 2015, (283.4mm), while the all-time high was on June 10, 1991 (399mm). Mumbai received 231.4mm rain on June 25, 2018.
The city has so far recorded 97% (491.2mm) of the average rainfall required for June – 505mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday
Santacruz - 92.9mm (heavy rain)
Colaba - 78.1mm (heavy rain)
Forecast issued at 9.30 am
Rest of Sunday: Heavy rain in city and suburbs with isolated very heavy showers in some areas
Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khar underpass following heavy rain.
Average Rainfall from 29.06.2019; 0800hrs to 30.06.2019; 0600 hrs
City-67mm Eastern suburbs -79mm Western suburbs -58mm
Rainfall record as per IMD
@0530 hrs
Calaba-76.5mm Santacruz-88.3m
Today’s Weather forecast at 0200hrs: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places.
Mumbai’s water stock increased to 6.06 per cent on Sunday morning
After heavy rainfall in the catchment area, Mumbai’s water stock increased to 6.06 per cent on Sunday morning compared to 5.3 per cent on Saturday, and 4.9 per cent on Friday morning.