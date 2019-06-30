Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs

Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: The city has so far recorded 97% (491.2mm) of the average rainfall required for June – 505mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 30, 2019 09:51 IST
As heavy showers continued to lash the city, Mumbai recorded its second highest 24-hour June rainfall in the past 10 years at 234.8mm, between Friday and Saturday. The highest 24-hour June rain in the past 10 years was recorded on June 19, 2015, (283.4mm), while the all-time high was on June 10, 1991 (399mm). Mumbai received 231.4mm rain on June 25, 2018.

Also Read| Mumbai records second highest 24-hr June rainfall in a decade

Follow live updates here:

9:51 am IST

Heavy rain in city and suburbs with isolated very heavy showers in some areas

Between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday

Santacruz - 92.9mm (heavy rain)

Colaba - 78.1mm (heavy rain)

Forecast issued at 9.30 am

Rest of Sunday: Heavy rain in city and suburbs with isolated very heavy showers in some areas

9:41 am IST

Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khar underpass following heavy rain

Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khar underpass following heavy rain.

 

9:35 am IST

Today’s rain forecast: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs

Average Rainfall from 29.06.2019; 0800hrs to 30.06.2019; 0600 hrs

City-67mm    Eastern suburbs -79mm     Western suburbs -58mm

Rainfall record as per IMD

@0530 hrs 

Calaba-76.5mm     Santacruz-88.3m

Today’s Weather forecast at 0200hrs: Heavy rain likely in city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places.

9:32 am IST

Mumbai’s water stock increased to 6.06 per cent on Sunday morning

After heavy rainfall in the catchment area, Mumbai’s water stock increased to 6.06 per cent on Sunday morning compared to 5.3 per cent on Saturday, and 4.9 per cent on Friday morning.  

