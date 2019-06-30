Mumbai records second highest 24-hr June rainfall in a decade

As heavy showers continued to lash the city, Mumbai recorded its second highest 24-hour June rainfall in the past 10 years at 234.8mm, between Friday and Saturday. The highest 24-hour June rain in the past 10 years was recorded on June 19, 2015, (283.4mm), while the all-time high was on June 10, 1991 (399mm). Mumbai received 231.4mm rain on June 25, 2018.

The city has so far recorded 97% (491.2mm) of the average rainfall required for June – 505mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Between 8.30am Friday and 8.30am Saturday, the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8mm rain falling under the ‘extremely heavy’ rain category. During the same time, Colaba recorded 81.2mm rain (heavy), IMD said. Heavy rain is expected to continue with very heavy showers in some areas on Sunday. However, rainfall intensity is likely to reduce from Sunday night with heavy rain at a few places expected on Monday.

“Very active monsoon conditions are being witnessed along the Mumbai coast and surrounding areas. Deep westerly winds combined with the monsoon pressure gradient is likely to help continue heavy downpour over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other areas along the west coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “With the marginal deterioration of this pressure gradient by Sunday afternoon, rain intensity is likely to reduce over the next 48 hours.”

Up to 8.30am Thursday, Mumbai was witnessing rainfall deficiency of 55%. The city is expected to surpass its rainfall target by Sunday, IMD said. South Mumbai, however, has achieved 58% of its June average with 314.3mm rain till 8.30pm Saturday against average rainfall for June at 540.9mm.

On Saturday, heavy rain was recorded in the suburbs at 69.2mm between 8.30am and 8.30pm. During the same time, south Mumbai recorded moderate showers at 51.7mm. After relatively less intense rain during afternoon, showers intensified from 5.30pm onwards across the city

