Schools shut, red alert as Mumbai braces for another day of heavy rain

Mumbai and its suburbs have been witnessing relentless rain for the past three days, leading to traffic snarls, waterlogging in several parts of the city, and multiple casualties. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Tuesday, warning of the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. In response, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the city for the day.

Waterlogging in the Hindmata-Parel area due to heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 18, 2025.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)