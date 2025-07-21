Mumbai rains: Waterlogging, traffic woes after heavy rain, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday, triggering waterlogging in several areas and throwing traffic out of gear in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and surrounding regions, warning of more showers over the next 48 hours. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Western Express Highway following rain, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(ANI)

Areas such as Andheri, Marine Drive, Vile Parle and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus witnessed significant water accumulation, affecting vehicular movement and pedestrian access. Commuters were seen wading through water during the morning rush, as visuals from several parts of Mumbai.

More showers likely, yellow alert in place

The IMD predicted a continuation of the current weather conditions, with partly cloudy skies and moderate rainfall expected throughout the day. While specific areas such as Kurla, Borivali, Andheri, and South Mumbai are not under direct weather warnings, nearby regions like Thane have been included in the yellow alert zone.

"Conditions may feel slightly cooler, but humidity will persist," an IMD official said. “Tuesday will likely bring more moderate rain under generally overcast skies.”

Delhi, Uttarakhand brace for more rain

In the national capital, Delhi woke up to a cloudy Monday morning with the IMD forecasting rain later in the day, reported news agency PTI.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2°C while humidity stood at 83% at 8.30 am. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 77.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

Officials warned of lightning and strong winds in some areas. As a precaution, the Dehradun district administration ordered all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain shut on Monday.