Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai rains: Waterlogging, traffic woes after heavy rain, IMD issues yellow alert

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 10:57 am IST

While specific areas such as Kurla, Andheri, and South Mumbai are not under direct weather warnings, Thane have been included in the yellow alert zone.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday, triggering waterlogging in several areas and throwing traffic out of gear in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and surrounding regions, warning of more showers over the next 48 hours.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Western Express Highway following rain, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(ANI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Western Express Highway following rain, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(ANI)

Areas such as Andheri, Marine Drive, Vile Parle and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus witnessed significant water accumulation, affecting vehicular movement and pedestrian access. Commuters were seen wading through water during the morning rush, as visuals from several parts of Mumbai.

More showers likely, yellow alert in place

The IMD predicted a continuation of the current weather conditions, with partly cloudy skies and moderate rainfall expected throughout the day. While specific areas such as Kurla, Borivali, Andheri, and South Mumbai are not under direct weather warnings, nearby regions like Thane have been included in the yellow alert zone.

"Conditions may feel slightly cooler, but humidity will persist," an IMD official said. “Tuesday will likely bring more moderate rain under generally overcast skies.”

Delhi, Uttarakhand brace for more rain

In the national capital, Delhi woke up to a cloudy Monday morning with the IMD forecasting rain later in the day, reported news agency PTI.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2°C while humidity stood at 83% at 8.30 am. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 77.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

Officials warned of lightning and strong winds in some areas. As a precaution, the Dehradun district administration ordered all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain shut on Monday.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai rains: Waterlogging, traffic woes after heavy rain, IMD issues yellow alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On