Mumbai traffic: Advisory issued ahead of Malad Walkathon on Sunday. Check affected routes

In view of the “Malad Walkathon”, traffic restrictions have been announced in Mumbai for Sunday, November 30. The event is expected to draw between 5,000 and 6,000 participants across various categories, including a 3 km walk, 5 km walk, 10 km run, 3 km saree walk, and a 3 km student walk. Mumbai traffic: These restrictions apply to all vehicles except police and emergency services.(File image(Representational))

To ensure the safety of participants and prevent any risk of accidents on busy roads, the traffic restrictions listed below have been implemented as per the advisory issued on the official handle of the Mumbai Traffic Police.

According to the advisory, two key routes—Western Express Highway to Rani Sati Marg via Malad (East) Railway Station, and Western Express Highway to Daftary Road—will remain closed to regular traffic between 5 am and 8 am. Only local residents, emergency services, and police vehicles will be permitted.

The main walkathon circuit, covering Sanjay Gandhi Maidan, Upper Govind Nagar, Sai Dham Mandir, Rani Sati Marg, Kedarmal Road, Daftary Road, Poddar Park, Nivetia Road, Haji Bapu Road, Chincholi Phatak, and returning to Upper Govind Nagar, will also remain closed during the event. These restrictions apply to all vehicles except police and emergency services.

Motorists travelling to or from Malad (East) Railway Station via the Western Express Highway have been advised to use Datta Mandir Road as an alternative route.

The traffic police have urged commuters to cooperate with officers managing traffic regulation and control on the day of the event.

Mumbai AQI

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that tackling Mumbai’s poor air quality would require time, but pollution caused by construction activities could be controlled if existing guidelines are strictly implemented.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad set up an independent five-member committee to inspect construction sites. The panel includes officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the state government’s public health department.