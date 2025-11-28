Karnataka CM tussle: Shivakumar holds meet with Cong MLAs, DK Suresh reaches Delhi | 10 points

The speculations around the power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar has intensified in Karnataka, with the deputy CM set to visit Delhi, even as the chief minister has suggested that he would complete his 5-year term. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have been going public with their tiff over the past few days.(PTI Photos)

While Shivakumar is expected to head to Delhi on Friday for crucial discussions which may decide the future course of action in Karnataka, he was seen sharing stage with Siddaramaiah during a government event marking 50 years of the Anganwadi programme.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar held discussions with multiple Congress lawmakers and leaders from Malluru, Kolar, Mulbagal and Kunigal. Meanwhile, Shivakumar's brother, MP DK Suresh, has already landed in Delhi for a series of meetings.

Karnataka CM post tussel: Top 10 developments