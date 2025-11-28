Karnataka CM tussle: Shivakumar holds meet with Cong MLAs, DK Suresh reaches Delhi | 10 points
After reaching Delhi, DK Suresh said, “I won't comment on any political issue. Whatever issues are there, the government of Karnataka and the CM will answer.”
The speculations around the power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar has intensified in Karnataka, with the deputy CM set to visit Delhi, even as the chief minister has suggested that he would complete his 5-year term.
While Shivakumar is expected to head to Delhi on Friday for crucial discussions which may decide the future course of action in Karnataka, he was seen sharing stage with Siddaramaiah during a government event marking 50 years of the Anganwadi programme.
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar held discussions with multiple Congress lawmakers and leaders from Malluru, Kolar, Mulbagal and Kunigal. Meanwhile, Shivakumar's brother, MP DK Suresh, has already landed in Delhi for a series of meetings.
Karnataka CM post tussel: Top 10 developments
- DK Suresh arrived in the national capital in the Friday evening amid speculations over the next move in Karnataka. Shivakumar is expected to join him in the national capital.
- Ahead of his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar has said his meetings in Delhi would focus on pending Karnataka projects. “I will definitely go to Delhi. It is our temple. Congress has a long history, and Delhi will always guide us,” he said, adding that he planned to meet MPs to push for stalled proposals, news agency ANI reported.
- After reaching Delhi, DK Suresh declined to be drawn into the ongoing political debate. He said, “I won't comment on any political issue. Whatever issues are there, the government of Karnataka and the CM will answer... BJP is in opposition, it will always tell other things... BJP wanted to be in the news; that is why they are doing all this. Everything is fine.”
- Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met party legislators and leaders from four constituencies. Sharing details on X, he posted: “Today, KY Nanjegowda, the MLA from Malluru, Kotturu Manjunath, the MLA from Kolar, Adi Narayana, the Congress leader from Mulbagal, Dr Ranganath, the MLA from Kunigal, and Prof MV Rajeev Gowda visited me and held discussions.”
- Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah reiterated his intent to complete full term. Karnataka CM has repeatedly stressed his focus on governance and delivery of the party’s guarantee schemes. His supporters argue that leadership continuity is essential for stability.
- The debate stems from a reported understanding between party seniors in 2023 that Shivakumar would take over after 2.5 years. The Congress has never officially acknowledged such an arrangement. Shivakumar has referred to a “secret agreement” but declined to divulge details, keeping the matter alive within the ranks.
- Talk of a possible transition was triggered again this week after Shivakumar posted on X about the importance of honouring commitments. “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world! Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power,” he wrote.
- Hours later, Siddaramaiah posted an apparent counter, stressing his long-term mandate and governance record. “The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years,” he posted. The CM added that a “word” mattered only when it improved people’s lives. “A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people. Our Word to Karnataka is not a slogan, it means the World to us.”
- Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai suggested that the Congress high command may look beyond both current contenders. “CM and Deputy CM both are in a very egoistic attitude. They are not ready to budge an inch. Therefore, the high command is compelled to think of the other alternative. So in this context, a dark horse might emerge in the state,” Bommai told ANI.
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the leadership issue will be settled only after discussions involving all stakeholders. “I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision,” he said in Bengaluru.
