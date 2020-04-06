e-paper
Apr 06, 2020-Monday
Mumbai: Universities asked to prepare fresh exam schedule as plan B

Mumbai: Universities asked to prepare fresh exam schedule as plan B

Apr 06, 2020
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Maharastra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Monday interacted via a video-conferencing facility with all state-run universities’ vice-chancellors (VCs) after all the examination schedules went for a toss because of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown that has been enforced since March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The agenda of the meeting was to convey to the VCs how to calm the nerves of anxious students and answer their queries, if any, regarding the suspension of their examinations and also brief them about the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

“The minister urged all heads of universities to release a fresh examination schedule, as a plan B after the lockdown is lifted. We’ve to keep more than one examination schedule ready assuming the lockdown doesn’t end on April 14,” said one of the officials who attended the virtual meeting.

Samant also inquired about the various techniques adopted by the universities and institutes to ensure completion of the unfinished curriculum for the academic session, which has been affected because of the viral outbreak.

“We’ve put together a set of mobile and computer applications that could be used by all polytechnic and technical institutes in a bid to ensure that students are not at a loss and their learning isn’t affected because of this extraordinary situation. The application also checks attendance of teachers and the content being taught daily as part of the transparency mechanism,” said Abhay Wagh, director, state Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

Samant also urged the universities to set up laboratories in their respective institutions to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

“The University of Mumbai has recently launched a helpline for its students. The minister has urged more universities to follow suit and reach out to students amid this healthcare crisis,” said another official.

