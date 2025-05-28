Will Mumbai receive heavy rain today? Here's IMD's weather forecast | Details

Mumbai rain forecast: Days after torrential downpour pounded Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department forecast a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" for the financial capital on Wednesday, May 28. Commuters were seen wading through the waterlogged roads and flooded streets after heavy rainfall pounded Mumbai.(ANI)

There is also a possibility of thunder or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places, it added.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature for the day is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

IMD's weather forecast said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from May 27 to June 2.

It also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places over Madhya Maharashtra from May 27 to 29, and over Konkan and Goa from May 27 to June 2.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on May 27," the weather office added.

Highest 24-hour rain in May since 2021

A day after the onset of the southwest monsoon, Mumbai received the highest one-day rainfall in May since 2021, when the extremely severe cyclonic storm Cyclone Tauktae, said to be the worst cyclone in the last four decades, brushed past the city.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, the city baseline weather station in Santacruz recorded 144 mm of rain while Colaba recorded 161.9 mm.

As of Tuesday morning, Santacruz logged 324 mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded the highest ever rainfall in May, breaching its previous record of 279.4 mm in 1918.

BMC slaps fine on pumping station operators

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday fined the operators of four out of ten mini pumping stations for failing to install and operate pumps to drain the water accumulated at key locations in the city following heavy rainfall a day ago.

Locations across Mumbai reported severe waterlogging on Monday after the city received heavy rainfall. Vehicular and rail traffic was affected in several areas.

The BMC said that mini pumping station operators at four points, Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate, and Chunabhatti, all located in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, were penalised ₹10 lakh each.

Mumbai Metro on Acharya Atre Chowk

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Tuesday clarified that the water seepage inside the Acharya Atre Chowk metro station was caused by a "sudden kind of event" that could not be prevented. It asserted that there is "no safety issue" with the underground Metro system.

MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide said there is absolutely no safety issue as far as the underground Metro is concerned, adding that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed after Monday morning's incident.

Operations between the Acharya Atre Chowk metro station and Worli were suspended on Monday as rainwater flooded the Aqua line station on Mumbai Metro's Line 3.