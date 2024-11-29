Mumbai witnesses coldest day in 8 years, Friday's temperature at 16.5°C

With a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, Mumbai on Friday recorded its coldest day in the last eight years, the India Meteorological Department said. Experts have said that there is no cold wave alert for Mumbai from November 30 to December 3. (HT Photo)

The Santacruz observatory recorded this temperature from Thursday night till Friday morning, news agency PTI reported. The observatory records weather for the Mumbai suburbs.

IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair said that before this, Mumbai recorded its lowest temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on November 11, 2016.

The Colaba observatory, which records the weather parameters for the island city, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Nair, however, said that there is no cold wave for Maharashtra from November 30 to December 3, and the temperature is set to increase.

This is the second time in four days that Mumbai has broken the eight-year record. On November 26, India's financial capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius.

On that day, the Colaba observatory registered a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Director of IMD Mumbai, Sunil Kamble, said that the warmer temperatures, which the island city is likely to experience after December 3, are because of a system in the Bay of Bengal.

"While we are currently receiving easterlies and northerlies which have brought down temperatures, days will get warmer from Saturday owing to the depression in Bay of Bengal. This will cause an increase in moisture which also leads to higher temperatures," Kamble was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Due to this system, the financial capital will also witness cloudy skies in the coming few days.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of 48 per cent. The city also saw an air quality index (AQI) of 106 as of 8:30 pm, with a PM2.5 level of 37 µg/m³.

(with PTI inputs)