Mumbai: Woman tries to jump off Atal Setu, saved by cab driver, police

A 57-year-old woman, who was on the verge of falling into the sea from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge (also known as Atal Setu) in Nhava Sheva, was heroically saved on Friday by a cab driver and the police. In CCTV camera footage, which has gone viral on social media, the cab driver is seen grabbing the woman just as she attempts to jump off the bridge. The incident took place at around 7pm on August 16.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm. The woman, who hails from Mulund, had asked 31-year-old Sanjay Yadav to stop the cab on the bridge on the pretext of immersing religious photos into the sea, reported The Times of India.

The police said they received a call about the car stopping and the woman crossing the rail.

"The Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch Patrolling One got a call that a vehicle has stopped on the Atal Setu bridge on the road heading to Shelghar Toll Naka and a woman is doing something by crossing the railing of the bridge,” an unidentified police officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The woman, upon seeing the police, purportedly tried to jump into the sea but was saved by the driver who held her by her hair. Four constables quickly jumped the crossing to save to pull her.

The woman was then taken to the police station in Navi Mumbai and her family members were alerted. Anjum Bagwan, senior inspector of Nhava Sheva police station, said her family claimed that the woman is mentally disturbed, ToI reported.

Prior incidents on Atal Setu



In July, a 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, had jumped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge.

Prior to that, a 43-year-old woman was reported to have jumped off the bridge in March.