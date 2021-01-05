e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Muradnagar roof collapse: Main accused Ajay Tyagi arrested, total 4 held so far

Muradnagar roof collapse: Main accused Ajay Tyagi arrested, total 4 held so far

Tyagi is the contractor of the crematorium, where the roof collapsed on Sunday, claiming 24 lives and injuring at least 17 others.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rubble and debris at the site of a roof collapse in the complex of a crematorium yesterday at Muradnagar, in Ghaziabad district, India on Monday, January 4, 2021. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)
Rubble and debris at the site of a roof collapse in the complex of a crematorium yesterday at Muradnagar, in Ghaziabad district, India on Monday, January 4, 2021. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)
         

The main accused in the case of the roof collapse at a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar town has been arrested, taking the number of people arrested to four, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Ghaziabad Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information on Ajay Tyagi, the contractor of the crematorium, where the roof collapsed on Sunday.

 

On Monday, a junior engineer was among three people arrested by the police for the accident, which has resulted in the loss of 24 lives and injuries to at least 17 others. Police also announced a two-member committee had been set up to probe the accident, as family members of the victims took to streets to protest, resulting in the deployment of a heavy contingent of police.

Also Read | Muradnagar roof collapse: 3 arrested, 2-member probe committee formed

The roof had collapsed at around 11:30am at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground, when the last rites of Jai Ram, who had died on Saturday night, were being conducted. Around 50-60 people were present at the funeral. Scores got trapped under the debris and could be rescued only after the local police and administration arrived at the spot. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also dispatched to the collapse site.

Also Read | Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened

Ghaziabad Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently as to endanger human lives), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) etc.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to submit a report. He had also announced a financial compensation of Rs 200,000 to the family members of each of the victims.

tags
top news
5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In