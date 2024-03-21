‘Murder of democracy’: Opposition slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The opposition leaders on Thursday slammed the BJP-led union government after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) official from his residence in a liquor excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Read here: Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe, to be produced in court tomorrow

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The officials said that Kejriwal would be produced before special PMLA court on Friday where the probe agency would seek his custody for interrogation.

The opposition leaders beyond the party lines expressed their support to Kejriwal and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron camp saying that the probe agency action is a desperate action of the ruling party to stop the AAP leader from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Follow Kejriwal ED action LIVE Updates

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the BJP saying that targeting the AAP leader due to elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional and lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the PM nor his government.

“Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal in this manner due to elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the Prime Minister nor his government. Fight your critics in the electoral battle, confront them boldly, and of course attack their policies and working style - this is democracy. But in this way, using the power of all the institutions of the country to fulfill one's political objective and weakening them by exerting pressure is against every principle of democracy.The bank accounts of the country's largest opposition party Congress have been frozen, all the political parties and their leaders are under pressure day and night from ED, CBI, IT, one Chief Minister has been put in jail, now the other Chief Minister is also in jail. Preparations are being made to take it. Such a shameful scene is being seen for the first time in the independent history of India,” she said in a post on X.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Sharad Pawar also condemned the arrest of Kejriwal saying indictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition.

“Strongly condemn the vindictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. ‘INDIA’ stands united against this unconstitutional action against #ArvindKejriwal,” he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at PM Modi over Kejriwal's arrest saying that a scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy.

"A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this," he siad in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the arrest saying that this arrest will give birth to a new people's revolution.

“Those who are themselves imprisoned in the fear of defeat. What will 'they' do by imprisoning someone else? BJP knows that it will not come to power again, due to this fear, it wants to remove the opposition leaders from the public by any means at the time of elections, arrest is just an excuse. This arrest will give birth to a new people's revolution,” he said in a post on X.

Rajya Sabha MP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji said that the such developments indicate that the ruling party is preparing to implement autocracy in the country.

“Wherever there is non-BJP govt, these things are happening in those states only. Elections are going to be held, model code of conduct is in place but the way things are going on, firstly in Jharkhand and then in Delhi, this isn't democracy but a preparation for autocracy,” she said to ANI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh also slammed the BJP saying this is vindictive politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"This is vindictive politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections. BJP knows it is losing from every state that is why it is targeting non-BJP parties and leaders and pressuring them by using Central Agencies..." he said to ANI.

Congress leader Udit Raj also slammed the BJP government saying such behaviour in India is the murder of democracy.

Read here: Why was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED? What's liquor policy case?

"At present, heavy police security have surrounded the house of the Chief Minister of Delhi and converted it into a camp as if he is a dacoit... This is the situation today with a Chief Minister elected by the people. Such behaviour in India is the murder of democracy..." he said to ANI.

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan also slammed the saffron camp saying that Kejriwal's arrest has proved that there is a three-point agenda for the BJP.

"This arrest proves that there is a three-point agenda for the BJP. First, whoever opposes the BJP, should contest from behind bars. Second, whoever is opposing BJP, will run out of funds and will be unable to use party funds. Third, whoever is out on bail, BJP will not have any hesitation to have an alliance with them..." he said to ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanata Majumadar said that the arrest was natural that the last string of this case had to reach Arvind Kejriwal

"In the Liquor Policy Case, a few days ago, BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested. This was an indication that a big arrest will be made in this case in the coming days. This was natural that the last string of this case had to reach Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also arrested in this case. His arrest was just a matter of time..." he said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came weeks after Jharkhand's ex CM Hemant Soren was arrested.

Read here: Kejriwal has no access to phone: What is happening at CM's residence? 10 points

The AAP leader was summoned by the probe agency to join the investigation sine last year but he skipped all the summons. Kejriwal further moved the court and challenged the ED summons calling them unconstitutional. Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency. Soon after the high court order, an ED team reached his residence and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested.

Kejriwal's arrest comes a week after BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested from Hyderabad last week and was brought to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)