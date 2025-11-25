Muskan, accused in Meerut ‘blue drum’ murder of husband, gives birth to baby girl in jail

Muskan Rastogi, in jail for the gruesome murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum, gave birth to a baby girl at a local medical college in Meerut on Monday evening. Police officials said Muskan's condition was normal, and her family members were informed. Jail officials also said that they informed Muskan's family members, however, no one from the family visited her. (PTI)

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI that Muskan was brought to the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College at around 11.30 pm on Sunday after her labour pain increased.

Head of Obstetrics, Dr Shakun Singh, told PTI that the baby weighed 2.4 kg and doctors successfully attempted a normal delivery. Both mother and child are healthy, jail officials said.

Jail officials also said that they informed Muskan's family members; however, no one from the family visited her.

Also read: Decoding the ‘concrete’ plot behind merchant navy officer’s murder in Meerut

As per the hospital administration, Muskaan is in stable condition and was closely monitored throughout the day. Seeing the sensitivity of the matter, police deployment has been increased, especially around the main entrance and wards of the hospital. Special instructions were also issued related to security arrangements, and Muskan's medical records are also being compiled from time to time.

Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Meerut's Indiranagar. Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, have been accused of drugging Saurabh and stabbing him to death.

It is alleged that they dismembered Saurabh's body, severing his head and hands, and hid the body parts in a blue drum filled with cement. After the incident, Sahila and Muskan went to Himachal Pradesh.

Also read: 'Papa is in drum’: Meerut victim Saurabh Rajput's mother claims granddaughter knew about murder

Further investigations into the case revealed that Muskan had allegedly been planning murder since November 2023, and Saurabh was killed as he was "an obstacle in their love affair," the police said.

On March 18, both of them were arrested, with Muskan earlier confessing to her family before she and Sahil were arrested.