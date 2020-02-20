e-paper
Home / India News / Muslim man set to be anointed pontiff of Lingayat mutt in Karnataka

Muslim man set to be anointed pontiff of Lingayat mutt in Karnataka

Diwan Sharief, who has three daughters and a son, had taken Linga deeksha and has undergone training about the mutt traditions, mutt sources said.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Diwan Sharief ( in photo) and his father were said to be influenced by the teachings of Basaveshwara and had donated land to the mutt.
Diwan Sharief ( in photo) and his father were said to be influenced by the teachings of Basaveshwara and had donated land to the mutt.(ANI / Twitter)
         

A Lingayat seminary in Gadag district of northern Karnataka is all set to get a Muslim man as its pontiff.

Diwan Sharief, in his early 30s, would be anointed as the pontiff of the Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidhama mutt in Asuti village on February 26, mutt sources said.

The Lingayat community, which owes allegiance to the 12th century “social reform movement” initiated by Basaveshwara, is open to people of all caste and religion.

Sharief and his father were said to be influenced by the teachings of Basaveshwara and had donated land to the mutt.

Sharief, who has three daughters and a son, had taken Linga deeksha and has undergone training about the mutt traditions, they added.

The mutt is reportedly associated with Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra mutt of Chitradurga and Koraneshwara Sansthan mutt in Khajuri village in Kalaburagi.

Sri Murugharajendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, the seer of Koraneshwara Sansthan mutt,has decided to make Sharief as the pontiff, sources said.

FATF retains Pakistan in 'grey list', delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal's high growth
'Unprecedented crisis': Airtel's Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China's 'sabotage' barb over Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg's daughter announces career as porn star
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
'Shaheen Bagh will stay': Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
