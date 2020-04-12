‘Must not relent a bit’: Chhattisgarh health minister on Covid-19 fight

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 07:41 IST

After a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government turned its focus to check possible community spread in future. The state has detected 18 positive patients till now, out of which, 10 recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Seven people tested positive on Thursday in a small town of Korba.

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that the government has made an alternative arrangement in case the number of patients rise. Singhdeo said that government intends to conduct rapid testing in order to eliminate the chances of spread of the deadly virus through asymptomatic carriers.

Q: With the recent increase in Covid-19 positive patients, how is the Chhattisgarh government planning to deal with the pandemic?

TS Singhdeo: Advanced preparation has been the guiding principle of the government since this pandemic knocked on our door. Health and sanitation is the state subject, but we are also bound by the protocol laid down by the Centre. For example, the testing was severely restricted in the initial days and serious efforts started only after the tourists from Italy visited our country. Ensuing death and sudden surge in cases galvanised us.

Despite these anomalies, the state government was always on its toes since January itself. We have been arranging for the necessary logistics to battle this pandemic since January. The whole machinery has been in action. Whatever delay has been caused, it has been on account of seeking approvals from the central government.

We got rapid testing kit approval only on April 4. Immediately, a tender was floated and very soon we will have the requisite number of kits. Testing would obviate the possibility of contagion to spread at alarming rates. The factor that asymptomatic carriers can transmit the disease to others - this is the biggest challenge which can be braved by effective testing only.

Q: The government statements to the media suggested that they are successful in containing the pandemic within the state. Don’t you think that it is quite an exaggeration to make such a claim at this stage?

TS Singhdeo: I would not call it an exaggeration. In fact, it is reflective of our resolute preparation to fight this disease. We have made adequate arrangements in advance to meet the conditions that arise from this menace. We have around 4,700 beds ready for the patients. We have already ordered for the necessary number of PPEs for health professionals and government personnel. Moreover, we have made alternative arrangements in case the number of patients rises. If it breaches the mark of 20,000 we will start taking the help of the private hospitals also. We intend to conduct rapid testing in order to eliminate the chances of spread of the deadly virus through asymptomatic carriers.

Q: Why testing has not been done? Only 3,000 people have been tested until now. Why tenders have been floated now when you claimed that government was prepared since January?

TS Singhdeo: Testing has not been done solely because the Centre’s protocol did not allow us. First positive case in Chhattisgarh was reported on March 18. Since then, we have developed two testing facilities. However, the Union government has approved rapid testing as late as on April 4. We have ordered 75,000 rapid testing kits now. Tenders could not have been floated for the reasons already stated. Even at the national level, only one testing lab was there at Pune. Now, with an increase in the number of reported cases, we have around 170 testing facilities throughout the country.

We could not have bought all equipment based on mere speculation. Today, we have 18 cases in the state and for that, we have enough resources. Our major challenge is to prepare for a situation where the number of infected people increases exponentially. ICMR protocols are acting as bottlenecks.

Q: There is a public and bureaucratic perception that there is no unity of command during this pandemic fight and there are two power centres in the government - CM and you. What do you have to say about this perception?

TS Singhdeo: This a mirage that has been created to bring a bad name to the government. I am the health minister and taking decisions related to my department. There is no dichotomy between CMO and the department I have been given charge of. For instance, the chief minister sought my opinion regarding the extension of lockdown. I gave my opinion on behalf of the department after due consultation. It is just an opinion and ultimately the chief minister will take the final call.

CM is the ultimate authority and there is absolute unity of command. The whole state machinery is working in unison to combat this pandemic. I do not work beyond the mandate of my department.

Q: Lastly, can you please shed light on one phenomenal step taken by the Chhattisgarh government that has helped contain the Covid-19 threat?

TS Singhdeo: Our advanced preparation has been the most significant factor. People have been very supportive and the government machinery has toiled endlessly to secure our lives. The battle lies ahead and we must not relent a bit in order to ensure our final victory against this pandemic that threatens humanity at large.