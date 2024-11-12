Must thwart attempts to divide India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned against attempts by vested interests to fragment the society along caste, religious and linguistic lines, emphasising that national unity and social cohesion are essential for India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal via Video Conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Speaking via video conference at the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat, Modi stressed on the importance of unity in the face of divisive agendas, urging collective action to safeguard national integrity.

“Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. Some forces are working to divide our society on the basis of caste, faith, language, social status, gender, and the rural-urban divide. We must recognise the gravity of these attempts by those who seek to harm our nation, understand the threat they pose, and work collectively to defeat such divisive acts,” Modi said.

“We have to understand the seriousness of the intentions of these anti-nationals and will have to unite to defeat them,” he said in his address via video conferencing. The first key step to make India a developed nation is “atmanaribharta” (self-reliance), he added.

ALSO READ- A phone call between 4 friends led to arrest of Baba Siddique's shooter. Here's how

Later in the day, Modi said the Congress was trying to break the collective strength of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes by creating divisions among them to weaken their voice and eventually end the reservation for them, calling for unity among these communities.

“That’s why I keep saying ‘ek rahenge, toh safe rahenge (if you remain united, you will be safe),” he said while interacting with Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Jharkhand through the NaMo app.

The comments came in the middle of a heated campaign for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In the former, a BJP-led coalition is looking to retain power while in the latter, the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) hopes to win a second consecutive term.

In both states, the debate around a caste census – a key demand by the Opposition – is among the main campaign issues.

In his virtual address, the PM praised the long-standing role of seers in guiding humanity toward purpose. “Every person’s life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life’s purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realise its purpose. This has been a tremendous contribution of saints and sages to our society.”

Modi highlighted India’s unique tradition of spiritual leaders emerging during periods of national crisis. He observed that Lord Swaminarayan’s emergence during a time of colonial subjugation, when national confidence had ebbed, proved historically significant. He said that Lord Swaminarayan and all the seers of that period not only unleashed a new spiritual energy, but also awakened the country’s self-respect and revival of national identity.

In his address, the PM highlighted the “failures” of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government’s five-year rule and said Jharkhand had to be freed from “corruption, mafiaism and misrule” to put it on the path of progress.

Modi said that “everyone from the royal family” of the Congress — from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi — were “staunch opponents” of the provision of reservation and the party crushed all the voices rising in its favour till it was at the helm from “panchayat to Parliament” as the Dalit, backward and adivasi societies were scattered then.

But gradually they started understanding what Dr BR Ambedkar had said and came together posing a challenge to the Congress in many states, Modi said. “The OBC society could not come together till 1990. But when they came together, the Congress suffered severe losses. Since then, the Congress has not been able to form its government with a full majority. It has its government in just three states in the country today,” he added.

Modi said that the Congress has decided to break “the collective strength” of these communities as the “royal family is angry”.

“It has become their (Congress’s) agenda over the past few years. It’s because the states, which have the highest number of Dalits, OBC, adivasis, are under the BJP-NDA rule today and there is no possibility of the Congress coming to power in these states,” he said.

ALSO READ- In complaint to EC, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of creating ‘enmity’ between states: ‘Falsehoods, lies’

“When these societies break into smaller castes, their voice as SCs, STs and OBCs will become weak. The day this happens, the Congress’s conspiracy will succeed. It will take away reservation as well,” he said.

“That’s why I keep saying ‘ek rahenge, toh safe rahenge (if you remain united, you would be safe). All the OBC, SC and ST societies should remain united,” Modi added.

In his address to the seers, the PM said the demand for skilled Indian youth will increase manifold in the future.

“Today, a majority of the world leaders whom I meet express a desire that Indian youth should come and work in their countries. Our youth are capable of fulfilling the needs of India as well as the world,” he said.

Stressing the need to preserve the cultural heritage of India, Modi said his government believed in the mantra of “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi” (development along with preservation of heritage).

Referring to the Kumbh Mela declared as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco, Modi urged the Swaminarayan sect to make the people of other countries understand the importance of the religious congregation and why it is celebrated.

He said the upcoming Kumbh Mela, to be held between January and February next year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh will be “Purna Kumbh” – celebrated after a gap of 12 years.

ALSO READ- In a first, Taliban attends UN-hosted climate talks, seeks dialogue with US

“Your temples are situated across the world. I urge you to spread awareness about this Kumbh Mela through your temples. You should also make foreigners understand the importance of Kumbh Mela and why it is being celebrated. Each temple in the world should try to bring at least 100 foreigners to the Kumbh Mela. I know that you can do it,” Modi said.

The PM lauded Vadtal Dham, a temple established by Lord Swaminarayan two centuries ago, as a lasting emblem of India’s spiritual heritage and cultural continuity. Commemorating this milestone, he announced the release of a special ₹200 silver coin and a postal stamp. He said that the Swaminarayan community’s active participation in government programmes, particularly their environmental conservation efforts.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Modi of oppressing the opposition, toppling elected governments.