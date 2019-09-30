e-paper
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court reserves judgment in sexual assault case

The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 21 people in the case.

New Delhi
The prime accused Brijesh Thakur was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).
The prime accused Brijesh Thakur was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).
         

A Delhi court Monday reserved its judgment in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several girls were sexually and physically assaulted.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha concluded hearing the arguments advanced by the counsel for CBI and various accused persons in the case.

The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 21 people in the case.

Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).

The offence carries a punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:10 IST

India News