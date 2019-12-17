e-paper
Muzaffarpur student, set on fire for resisting rape attempt, dies at Patna hospital

Muzaffarpur student, set on fire for resisting rape attempt, dies at Patna hospital

The woman was undergoing treatment at Patna’s Apollo Burn Hospital since last Tuesday . Doctors at the hospital had said on Monday that her condition had deteriorated and she was critical.

Dec 17, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The college student had received 95% burn injuries when her neighbour allegedly set her on fire after she resisted the rape attempt.
The college student had received 95% burn injuries when her neighbour allegedly set her on fire after she resisted the rape attempt.(AP)
         

A 20-year-old woman from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who was set on fire for resisting rape attempt, died at a Patna hospital late on Monday night.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Patna’s Apollo Burn Hospital since last Tuesday . Doctors at the hospital had said on Monday that her condition had deteriorated and she was critical.

“Her prognosis is zero and it will be a miracle if she survives. Her internal organs have been affected as a result of which her urine output will decrease and she will have breathing problem,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar.

The college student had received 95% burn injuries when her neighbour allegedly set her on fire after she resisted the rape attempt. The incident happened on the night of December 7 in Ahiyapur police station area, but came to light after the girl was shifted to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on the next evening in a critical condition.

