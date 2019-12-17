Muzaffarpur student, set on fire for resisting rape attempt, dies at Patna hospital

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 07:58 IST

A 20-year-old woman from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who was set on fire for resisting rape attempt, died at a Patna hospital late on Monday night.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Patna’s Apollo Burn Hospital since last Tuesday . Doctors at the hospital had said on Monday that her condition had deteriorated and she was critical.

“Her prognosis is zero and it will be a miracle if she survives. Her internal organs have been affected as a result of which her urine output will decrease and she will have breathing problem,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar.

The college student had received 95% burn injuries when her neighbour allegedly set her on fire after she resisted the rape attempt. The incident happened on the night of December 7 in Ahiyapur police station area, but came to light after the girl was shifted to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on the next evening in a critical condition.