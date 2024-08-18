‘MVA govt had planned to arrest Fadnavis, when I objected…’: Eknath Shinde's big charge

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has alleged that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had plotted to arrest his current deputy and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. In an interview with ANI, Shinde claimed this plan was part of a larger strategy to weaken the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and potentially sway its MLAs to join the MVA alliance. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis interact with the media before the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

"This is what I feel sad about. They had planned everything. I had objected when they said they would arrest Devendra Fadnavis, which could have put the BJP on the back foot and potentially their MLAs could have joined Maha Vikas Aghadi," Shinde said.

He added that despite his objections, the MVA leadership insisted on pursuing the plan, justifying it as retribution for perceived wrongdoings by the BJP.

“It was a case of urban land selling. They planned to implicate me as well in that case. I had some suspicions as I heard about it from some officers but when I became the Chief Minister, I got to know about their full planning,” Shinde said.

Read: Sena vs Sena over prime 90 acres of Govt housing colony in Bandra East

Shinde also hit out his former party boss Uddhav Thackeray for what he described as undue interference by his family members in government affairs.

“His interference didn’t bother me, but then his family members started interfering, which wasn’t fair,” he said, adding that Thackeray’s behaviour had become increasingly erratic, leaving him puzzled and saddened.

"I don't know what was in his mind."

On Raj Thackeray

Shinde, however, spoke highly of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray as he talked about the strained relationship between Thackeray cousins, which eventually led to Raj leaving the Shiv Sena.

Read: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar lock horns over clearing files, causing logjam

Shinde suggested that Raj Thackeray had been sidelined despite his dedication to the party, a move he implied was contrary to the wishes of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"BabaSaheb Thackeray ki icchha nhi thi ki Raj Thackeray jaye (Bala sahab Thackeray's never wanted that Raj Thackeray to leave them)," Shinde said.

When asked why Raj Thackeray is not part of the coalition, CM Shinde said, "he is with us."

"In the previous Lok Sabha, he came to our stage. If we are not fighting together then he is not against us either. There is still time. I mean, he (Raj Thackeray) deserved it at that time. They were the ones who were working," he said.