‘Balasaheb never wanted Raj Thackeray to…’: Eknath Shinde's big claim on Shiv Sena founder

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray never wanted his nephew Raj Thackeray to leave the party.



Praising the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Shinde told ANI,"Sometimes I say, in my speech, when Uddhav ji said that 'Laadli bhen' has come, when will Laadla bhai come? He will come. So I brought Ladla bhai too for youth training. But I say to him that when Raj Thackeray ji was with him, what was the reason for him to leave Raj Thackeray ji?"



"Raj Thackeray ji used to work with Balasaheb. Raj Thackeray used to attend all the meetings of the 1995 elections. He was next to him. Lekin jb Raj Thackeray ko responsibility daine ki baari aai toh Uddhav ji ki mansha jagrukt hogai," he added.



Shinde claimed that Raj Thackeray was more willing to strengthen the Shiv Sena even after being removed from the party.



"Just like he had just become the Chief Minister and put Raj Thackeray aside. Unke mukh se bulvaya and prastav laya ki Uddhavji's Karyadhyaksha banaya aur unko hatta diya. Even after removing him, Raj Thackeray used to say, I will take the responsibility of the weak Shiv Sena but... And that is why, Raj Thackeray left. BabaSaheb Thackeray ki icchha nhi thi ki Raj Thackeray jaye (Bala sahab Thackeray never wanted that Raj Thackeray to leave them)," the chief minister added.



In 2006, Raj Thackeray left the undivided Shiv Sena following differences with Uddhav Thackeray, the son of Bal Thackeray, and formed the MNS.

Raj Thackeray's ‘unconditional support’ to Mahayuti alliance

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, the MNS chief had announced ‘unconditional support’ to the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP ‘Mahayuti’ alliance. When asked why Raj Thackeray is not part of the coalition, the chief minister said,"In the previous Lok Sabha, he came to our stage. If we are not fighting together then he is not against us either. There is still time. I mean, he (Raj Thackeray) deserved it at that time. They were the ones who were working."



