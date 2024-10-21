New Delhi, The MVA constituents would meet on Tuesday in Mumbai where the final seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly polls would be sealed, AICC in-charge of state Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday. MVA meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to seal seat sharing deal for Maharashtra polls: Cong's Chennithala

He said the Congress' Central Election Committee deliberated the names of nominees for 63 seats at its meeting at the AICC headquarters here.

Chennithala said that after the seat-sharing deal is sealed at a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting scheduled at 3 pm on Tuesday in Mumbai, another CEC meeting will be held on October 25.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and AICC in-charge of state Chennithala, among others, attended the CEC meeting at the AICC headquarters.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting of the MVA at 3 PM in Mumbai where we will finalise all seats and then there will be a meeting of CEC on October 25. Today, we took up 63 seats in the meeting and discussed them," Chennithala told reporters after the CEC meeting.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the issue of the alleged removal of people's names from electoral rolls in various parts of the state was discussed during the CEC meeting and it was decided that the party will file police complaints where such grievances have come to light. He said the Election Commission should take cognisance of this.

"It was discussed how the BJP is throttling democracy," Patole told reporters after the CEC meeting.

"We have done the screening process for 96 seats. Those seats were discussed today. There will be a screening committee meeting on October 25 and on the same day CEC will be held and everything will be finalised. Tomorrow Balasaheb Thorat will speak with Uddhav ji and Sharad Pawar ji," he said.

Earlier, Patole had said the issue among MVA constituents was on 30-40 seats.

The CEC meeting for Maharashtra was to take place Sunday evening but was postponed with party leaders citing various reasons including Karwa Chauth and holding of meeting for Jharkhand polls as well on the same day.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Maha Vikas Aghadi had arrived on a consensus on 210 of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats.

Both Patole and Raut claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was spreading misinformation in the run-up to the polls.

The election to the 288-member Assembly is to be held in a single phase on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

The Shiv Sena and the Congress are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Sharad Pawar's NCP .

The aim is to ensure the defeat of "forces looting Maharashtra", Raut said in Mumbai in a swipe at the ruling alliance comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

"We have arrived at a consensus on 210 seats. It is a significant achievement. We aim to contest polls as a joint force, and we will defeat the forces looting Maharashtra," said Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP and key strategist for the Shiv Sena .

The Congress has announced the candidature of Ravindra Chavan, the son of Vasantrao Chavan who passed away in August this year, necessitating the by-election in the Nanded parliamentary constituency.

In the wake of tensions between the Shiv Sena and Congress over seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly polls surfacing, Congress' state in-charge Chennithala on Saturday had met former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.