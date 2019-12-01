e-paper
Congress’s Nana Patole set to be elected unopposed as Maharashtra assembly Speaker after BJP’s Kisan Kathore withdraws nomination

Nana Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha while Kathore is the BJP MLA from Murbad in Thane district.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2019 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Congress’s Nana Patole filed his nomination for the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s post on Saturday
Congress’s Nana Patole filed his nomination for the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s post on Saturday(HT File Photo )
         

Congress MLA Nana Patole who is the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s candidate for the election for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s post, is set to be elected unopposed after the opposition BJP withdrew the candidature of its nominee Kisan Kathore Sunday morning.

Chandrakant Patil, president of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit said, “BJP had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, yesterday. But, after incumbents’ request, we have decided to withdraw Kathore’s candidature,” according to ANI.

“Earlier, Opposition also filled form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after request by other MLAs and to keep dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name. Now, election of Speaker to happen unopposed,” ANI quoted NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal as saying.

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha while Kathore is the BJP MLA from Murbad in Thane district.

Both Patole and Kathore are in their fourth term as lawmakers.

Earlier in the morning, pro-tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil had called a meeting of all party leaders to discuss the Speaker’s election.

The Speaker’s election comes a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government comfortably won a floor test with 169 votes in its favour and none against as the BJP which has 105 members in the 288-member House walked out.

