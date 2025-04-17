‘My degrees are real’: ‘Fake’ Cardiologist, arrested over 7 deaths, claims conspiracy

Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm, the fake cardiologist arrested for allegedly killing seven patients by performing heart surgeries, on Thursday claimed to be a victim of a "big conspiracy". A fake cardiologist was arrested after he allegedly killed 7 people in a hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh(Representative image/Pixabay)

Yadav, allegedly responsible for the death of seven patients after botched surgeries at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, claimed that his degrees were genuine.

"A big conspiracy has been hatched against me. My documents (degrees) are real, which you will come to know after the investigations draw to a close. Wait for a while," PTI quoted Yadav as saying outside a local court.

He made the claims during his brief interaction with media persons waiting outside the court when he was being produced before the judge at the end of his police remand. The court extended the remand by a day.

Except for his MBBS degree, Yadav had faked his post-graduate degree and other documents to claim that he was a trained cardiologist, PTI reported, quoting sources close to the investigation.

The Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm case

Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm was arrested on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received a complaint claiming seven persons died at the Mission Hospital, Damoh, where he operated on patients in the name of treating heart diseases.

An FIR was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

The accused’s police remand was extended by a day on Thursday. The order came from the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Riya Singh.

The accused's lawyer Sachin Nayak opposed the prosecution's plea, saying his client was in police custody since April 7 after his arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He said his client would move the Madhya Pradesh high court to seek his bail.